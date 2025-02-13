Bushra Bibi’s Spokesperson Mashal Yousafzai says a lobby within PTI working against her

PESHAWAR – Mashal Yousafzai, the spokesperson of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, vowed to reveal everything at the right time, saying that a lobby within the party is working against her.

Mashal Yousafzai said that the party’s founding chairman had given clear instructions that one must either hold a party position or remain part of the cabinet.

“There is a lobby within the party working against me,” she claimed.

She made the statement during Bushra Bibi’s court appearance on Thursday.

Mashal Yousafzai further alleged that a systematic propaganda campaign was being run against her within the party. “I will reveal everything when the time comes. People are afraid of me, which is why they oppose me. I was removed from the cabinet through a conspiracy,” she stated.

She also mentioned that PTI’s founding chairman had issued strict directives regarding governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and had ordered changes in the provincial cabinet. “Ministers included in the cabinet will have to resign from their party positions,” she revealed.

As the spokesperson for Imran Khan’s wife, Mashal Yousafzai made another significant claim, saying, “I still stand by my stance that Bushra Bibi did not leave D-Chowk of her own will. She is the wife of PTI’s founding chairman, and no one can have differences with her,”.

She further added, “Whoever the PTI founder supports will be a leader; those who don’t have his backing are not leaders. When there is no comparison, how can there be differences? Bushra Bibi has said that she will now only step out alongside the PTI founder. She is not even being provided the basic facilities that ordinary prisoners receive.”

Earlier, a hearing on Mashal Yousafzai’s petition regarding case details was held at the Peshawar High Court before Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Salahuddin. The court granted her protective bail for one month and ordered that she not be arrested in the registered cases during this period.