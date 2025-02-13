Coas Asim Munir To Visit Green Pakistan Initiative Projects Tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and several government officials are set to visit various projects being run under Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) tomorrow, Friday.

During the visit, the officials will review agricultural projects and facilities under GPI.

During the visit, the inauguration of GPI’s Smart Agri Farm, Green Agri Mall and Research Facility centers will be made.

Furthermore, the participants will receive a briefing on the key successes related to agricultural development under the GPI.

Additionally, there will be an exhibition of agricultural machinery and modern technology used in corporate farming. To promote awareness of agricultural innovation and development, the government officials will also tour model farms, state broadcaster reported.