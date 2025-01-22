Transgender lives matter

TRANSGENDER individuals in Pakistan face widespread discrimination, rejection and mistreatment due to their unique identities. Many are labeled as outcasts and disowned by families who view the birth of a transgender child as a curse. This mindset leads to severe consequences, including verbal and physical abuse, social exclusion, abandonment, and, tragically, infanticide or reliance on welfare organizations. These practices must be condemned to foster meaningful societal change.

According to the 2023 census, Pakistan is home to an estimated 20,331 transgender individuals, with 4,222 residing in Sindh. Despite being recognized as citizens, transgender people face barriers that deny them access to basic human rights, including education, healthcare, safety, and equal social standing. Data from USAID reveals that 42% of transgender individuals in Pakistan are only marginally literate, while 40% lack access to education entirely.

A UNDP report highlights that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone, 90 transgender individuals were killed between 2015 and 2023, while over 2,000 suffered physical violence and sexual assault during the same period. This alarming trend of violence is evident across other provinces, where transgender individuals continue to face similar forms of abuse within society. Historically, transgender individuals in Pakistan trace their roots to the ‘Khwajasira’ community of the Mughal era. At that time, the Khwajasira were highly respected, entrusted with the responsibility of guarding the harem of women in the royal court. Over time, however, transgender people have been pushed into a binary framework of male or female identities. Those who do not conform to these expectations often face harassment, limited access to education, and exclusion from the workforce.

This marginalization persists, with limited access to education and social integration forcing many transgender individuals into survival strategies like begging, dancing, or sex work. These harsh realities contrast with the rights guaranteed by the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act of 2018, which allows gender changes in NADRA records, protects against discrimination in various sectors and affirms their right to inherit property, along with provisions for safe shelters and employment opportunities.

With these legal protections in place, societal stigma continues to exist, and it fails to meet the progress. However, there have been positive developments. The Sindh government has introduced the country’s first Transgender Education Policy, which includes measures to support transgender students. The policy proposes adding a separate category for transgender individuals in school and college admission forms and plans to establish dedicated schools and non-formal education centres to create a supportive learning environment.

Transgender individuals, like everyone else, are creations of Allah and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Condemning them for their biological differences is both unjust and inhumane. Society must recognize their humanity and provide them with equal opportunities to lead fulfilling lives.

With the right support, the transgender community can be valuable contributors to society. They possess the same emotional depth as others and, like all individuals, have a sense of responsibility and the capability to impact the country’s economic sector positively. They deserve the chance to live as meaningful members of society, alongside all citizens.

—The writer is an Assistant Professor.

