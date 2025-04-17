Deepening Minsk-Islamabad ties

DESPITE overcoming the anticipated isolation in the international community, Pakistan continues to make substantial efforts to strengthen its bilateral relations with friendly nations and attract investments to stabilize its economy and maintain its upward trajectory.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif has been at the forefront of these efforts, embarking on visits to numerous countries, both in the region and beyond, in quick succession.

In the first four months of 2025 alone, he has visited five countries: United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia and Belarus.

His most recent trip was to Minsk, Belarus, for a two-day official visit, marking his 46th visit during his current tenure.

During his visit, the Prime Minister held an in-depth one-on-one meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Belarusian President, who had previously visited Pakistan, most recently in November 2024, welcomed the opportunity to strengthen ties with Pakistan.

This visit was PM Shehbaz Sharif’s first official trip to Belarus.

The two leaders discussed various avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in defence, agriculture and technology.

They agreed to work together on manufacturing agricultural machinery, producing electric buses and strengthening food security.

Furthermore, they agreed to enhance their defence cooperation.

A significant development during the trip was Belarus’s offer to welcome 150,000 skilled Pakistani workers, a gesture that demonstrates Belarus’s recognition of Pakistan’s labor force.

PM Shehbaz Sharif assured President Lukashenko that the skilled workers, certified internationally and nationally accredited, would contribute significantly to Belarus’s development.

In addition, the Prime Minister expressed interest in leveraging Belarus’s agricultural and mining expertise to improve Pakistan’s agricultural yields and explore joint ventures in mining.

Highlighting Pakistan’s vast natural resources, PM Sharif emphasized that this could strengthen both nations’ partnership in the mining sector.

President Lukashenko reaffirmed Belarus’s commitment to deepening its relationship with Pakistan.

He underscored the strategic importance of expanding collaboration in trade, agriculture, industry and technology, expressing confidence that the Prime Minister’s visit would pave the way for a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

Another notable aspect of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit was his tour of Belaz, a leading global manufacturer of mining dump trucks and heavy transport equipment located near Minsk.

During the visit, the Prime Minister learned about Belaz’s history and advancements in mining machinery.

The company began operations in 1950, producing 25-tonne trucks and by the 1960s, it was manufacturing heavy trucks, dumpers and mining machinery, including electric dumpers and battery-powered trucks with a payload capacity of 550 tonnes.

This was a clear indication that Belarus is far ahead of Pakistan in this sector.

PM Sharif discussed with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Turchin, the potential for using Belaz machinery in Pakistan for productive purposes.

He invited a high-level Belarusian delegation to visit Pakistan for further discussions and hinted at returning to Belarus for additional meetings.

The PM’s visit to Belarus is expected to significantly enhance the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed to foster cooperation in various sectors, reflecting the political goodwill of both leaderships.

This visit is particularly significant as it follows closely on the heels of the Belarusian President’s visit to Pakistan in November 2024, when both countries had reached an agreement to deepen their cooperation in various fields.

The strong political will demonstrated by both countries emphasizes the commitment to strengthening ties.

The visit aligns with the objectives outlined in the Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus, set for the period 2025-2027.

This roadmap focuses on enhancing bilateral economic cooperation through mutually agreed initiatives.

By removing trade barriers and facilitating market access, both governments and private sectors can substantially improve economic cooperation and trade relations.

The PM’s visit also highlighted the potential for further growth in bilateral economic cooperation if both nations work together to streamline processes and remove barriers to trade.

Pakistan and Belarus could benefit from exploring each other’s markets and identifying new opportunities for collaboration.

This could lead to enhanced economic ties, benefiting both countries in the long run.

In conclusion, the PM’s visit to Belarus holds significant potential to deepen bilateral ties, with tangible agreements already in place.

The discussions between the two leaders highlight mutual respect and commitment to enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

Moving forward, both governments and private sectors should prioritize initiatives to reduce trade barriers and facilitate the free flow of goods and services.

Additionally, the Prime Minister should engage with the parliament, ensuring transparency and accountability in his international visits to keep the public informed about the positive outcomes.

This will help the people of Pakistan understand the broader objectives of these diplomatic efforts and their contribution to the country’s economic growth and development.

—The writer is a Lahore-based Columnist and Deputy Controller of News (R). ([email protected].)