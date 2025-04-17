Indian struggle for global power

INDIA’S engagement with BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) reflects a pragmatic approach to multilateralism—one that prioritizes national interests and global influence.

Rather than viewing BRICS as an end, India treats it as a tool to support its broader goal of securing a leadership role in global governance, particularly through a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

For India, true multilateralism must be selective and strategic, ideally conducted through elite groupings that enhance its global standing.

While BRICS offers a valuable platform for emerging economies to cooperate on development and financial reform, India remains cautious of its potential evolution into a pro-China alliance.

Longstanding border disputes and strategic rivalries with China prevent India from fully embracing BRICS as a unified bloc.

New Delhi is especially wary of Chinese efforts—often supported by Russia and Iran—to steer BRICS toward an anti-Western stance.

India, by contrast, favours a balanced foreign policy, maintaining strong ties with the US, EU and Indo-Pacific Quad (Australia, Japan and the US).

India’s participation in BRICS is, therefore, calculated and aimed at preserving its strategic autonomy.

It seeks to avoid positions that might jeopardize its relationships with Western allies.

India’s broader ambition to lead the Global South places it in direct competition with China, which pursues similar goals.

BRICS, in this context, becomes a contested arena where influence must be carefully negotiated.

Russia’s increasing closeness with China, especially after its Ukraine invasion and global isolation, further complicates India’s position.

Despite these challenges, India uses platforms like BRICS to project a leadership model rooted in inclusivity and cooperation.

Its G20 presidency slogan, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—”The World Is One Family”—reflects this soft power strategy, contrasting India’s inclusive vision with China’s assertiveness.

Yet, underlying this ideal is India’s aspiration to guide the global order.

India also takes a cautious stance on BRICS expansion.

While publicly supporting broader participation, it remains skeptical of the motivations behind enlargement, particularly those driven by China and Russia.

India fears expansion could dilute its influence or introduce states aligned against its interests, such as Pakistan.

Instead, it supports a symbolic expansion model that allows “partner states” limited participation without voting rights.

This preserves the group’s exclusivity while projecting inclusiveness, enabling India to protect its influence within BRICS decision-making.

In sum, India’s role in BRICS is driven by its desire to balance East and West, maintain strategic autonomy and ascend the global hierarchy without compromising national interests.

BRICS is a means to this end—not a destination.

