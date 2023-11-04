Toyota Yaris remained a hot choice in the sedan category as the car holds a reputation for reliability, comfort and style.

Amid the Toyota lineup, Toyota Yaris becomes the top selling variant as people are apparently convinced by availability of Yaris spare parts, its maintenance cost beside the quick resale.

Yaris comes with different engine sizes and is loaded with the latest tech and safety features which makes it competitive in the Pakistani market.

The car comes with multi-information display that uses a 4.2 inch TFT display to give a sense of advanced technology.

Toyota Yaris Models in Pakistan

Yaris is introduced in six variants as of June 2023. The basic model is Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3, others are Yaris ATIV MT 1.3, Yaris GLI CVT 1.3, Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3, Yaris X MT 1.5, and Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5.

Toyota Yaris Latest Price in Pakistan

Last month, Toyota Indus announced a massive drop in the prices of all models including the Toyota Yaris after local currency appreciated against the US dollar in recent years.

The companty shared new updated Price List which will be effective from October 24 2023 for all Completely Knocked Down vehicles. The price cut ranges between Rs0.1 to Rs1.3 million.

Yaris chepaest model currently stands at Rs4.39 million, whereas the top variant 1.5 CVT Aero saw drop of Rs120,000, and new price stands at Rs5.849 million.

Models Price Toyota Yaris 1.3 MT LO Rs. 4,399,000 Toyota Yaris 1.3 CVT LO Rs. 4,689,000 Toyota Yaris 1.3 MT Rs. 4,659,000 Toyota Yaris 1.3 CVT Hi Rs. 4,899,000 Toyota Yaris 1.3 CVT Aero Rs. 5,099,000 Toyota Yaris 1.5 MT Rs. 5,309,000 Toyota Yaris 1.5 CVT Rs. 5,649,000 Yaris 1.5 CVT Aero Rs. 5,849,000

The price drop comes as the rupee makes comeback against the US Dollar, as the country’s auto sector is linked with imports.