GAZA CITY – Amid the anger and frustration in the Muslim world, Gaza was pummeled by Israeli airstrikes with locals facing devastating scenes.

On Saturday, Palestine witnessed a deadly Israeli air strike on a school run by United Nations that killed at least 15 people. The educational institution was a makeshift shelter for displaced people.

Gaza Health Ministry confirmed deaths in a UN school sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians. UN agency for Palestinian refugees also deplored the attack, saying its school was being used as a shelter for distressed Palestinians.

🇮🇱 Israeli terrorists just BOMBED ANOTHER SCHOOL in Gaza! pic.twitter.com/4nnbteeRHj — The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) November 4, 2023

Besides the school and hospitals, Israeli forces attacked a convoy of ambulances in which more than a dozen people lost their lives while over 50 suffered injuries.

Another ambulance was targeted by a missile from the hospital, causing injuries and serious damage.

So far, over 1.4 million people have been displaced in nearly a month’s time. Health Ministry said at least 9,488 people have been killed across Gaza, most of them civilians.