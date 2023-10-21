LAHORE – Toyota Yaris has become a popular choice for car fans due to its sleek and aggressive new bumper lip and ivory based interior.

Having a good resale market, the car comes with different engine sizes and is loaded with the latest tech and safety features which makes it competitive in the Pakistani market. Buyers prefer to go for Yaris due to easily availability of its spare parts in the local market, while its maintenance costs are generally short as compared to other sedans of its league.

It has multi-information display that uses a 4.2 inch TFT display to give a sense of advanced technology. Meters are designed not only to appear advanced and modern but also to provide high visibility.

Yaris transforms itself based on your driving preference. Activating the Sports mode increases the engine speed more quickly during acceleration. While Eco mode offers maximum fuel efficiency.

Yaris comes in two powerful engine formations: 2NR-FE and 1NR-FE).

The SRS (Supplemental Restraint System) airbags inflate when the vehicle is subjected to certain types of severe impacts that may cause significant injury to the occupants.

Toyota Yaris Models in Pakistan

Yaris is introduced in six variants as of June 2023. The basic model is Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3, others are Yaris ATIV MT 1.3, Yaris GLI CVT 1.3, Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3, Yaris X MT 1.5, and Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5.

Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan

Models Latest Price