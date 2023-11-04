Tech giant Apple launched iPhone 15 this year, however, the company’s older phones still rule the market, and iPhone 12 is among the most popular models as it records huge sales.
People in Pakistan have to pay a huge amount for iPhones as authorities jacked up rates to garner funds. Apple phones dominate global industry due to their robust design, user-friendly interface, and a plethora of services linked with their app store.
Despite the cost, demand for the iPhone continues to surge in Pakistan and prices are sky high, and even older generation models including the iPhone 12, and its Pro version are now getting expensive.
iPhone 12 PTA Tax in Pakistan
|Models
|Tax on Passport
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Rs134,825
|iPhone 12 mini
|Rs101,525
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Rs129,823
|iPhone 12
|Rs113,665
iPhone 12 PTA Tax With CNIC
|Apple Device Model
|Tax on CNIC
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Rs160,958
|iPhone 12 mini
|Rs124,328
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Rs155,455
|iPhone 12
|Rs137,682
