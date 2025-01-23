Top Pakistani Universities in TIMES World University Rankings 2025; Full List here

KARACHI – TIMES World University Rankings 2025 saw scores of Pakistani higher education institutions, as the prestigious list comprised names like Air University, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, NUST, COMSATS, and UET.
This year, Higher Education magazine classified universities across five key dimensions including teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement, and international outlook.
The fresh rankings show Quaid-i-Azam University at the top with an impressive ratings of 46.0 to 49.2. Moving into the 601–800 category, there is a cluster of Islamabad-based universities, including Air University, COMSATS University Islamabad, and the National University of Sciences and Technology NUST, all falling within a similar rating range of 38.2 to 43.2.
Top Pakistani Universities 2025
|Rank
|Name
|Overall Rating
|401–500
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|46.0–49.2
|601–800
|Air University
|38.2–43.2
|601–800
|Capital University of Science and Technology
|38.2–43.2
|601–800
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|38.2–43.2
|601–800
|Government College University Faisalabad
|38.2–43.2
|601–800
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|38.2–43.2
|601–800
|Sukkur IBA University
|38.2–43.2
|601–800
|University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila
|38.2–43.2
|601–800
|University of Malakand
|38.2–43.2
|801–1000
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|International Islamic University, Islamabad
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|Lahore University of Management Sciences
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|University of Central Punjab
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|University of Gujrat
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|University of Lahore
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|University of Management and Technology
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|University of the Punjab
|34.5–38.1
|801–1000
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore
|34.5–38.1
|1001–1200
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|30.7–34.4
|1001–1200
|Bahria University
|30.7–34.4
|1001–1200
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|30.7–34.4
|1001–1200
|Government College University Lahore
|30.7–34.4
|1001–1200
|Hazara University Mansehra
|30.7–34.4
|1001–1200
|Institute of Space Technology
|30.7–34.4
|1001–1200
|Islamia College Peshawar
|30.7–34.4
|1001–1200
|National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences
|30.7–34.4
In 801–1000 ranking, LUMS, University of the Punjab, Bahauddin Zakariya University and Bahria University show ratings of 30.7 to 34.4. The rankings provide valuable insight into the higher education landscape, highlighting both the strengths and areas for growth among Pakistan’s universities.
