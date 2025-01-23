Top Pakistani Universities in TIMES World University Rankings 2025; Full List here

KARACHI – TIMES World University Rankings 2025 saw scores of Pakistani higher education institutions, as the prestigious list comprised names like Air University, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, NUST, COMSATS, and UET.

This year, Higher Education magazine classified universities across five key dimensions including teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement, and international outlook.

The fresh rankings show Quaid-i-Azam University at the top with an impressive ratings of 46.0 to 49.2. Moving into the 601–800 category, there is a cluster of Islamabad-based universities, including Air University, COMSATS University Islamabad, and the National University of Sciences and Technology NUST, all falling within a similar rating range of 38.2 to 43.2.

Top Pakistani Universities 2025

Rank Name Overall Rating 401–500 Quaid-i-Azam University 46.0–49.2 601–800 Air University 38.2–43.2 601–800 Capital University of Science and Technology 38.2–43.2 601–800 COMSATS University Islamabad 38.2–43.2 601–800 Government College University Faisalabad 38.2–43.2 601–800 National University of Sciences and Technology 38.2–43.2 601–800 Sukkur IBA University 38.2–43.2 601–800 University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila 38.2–43.2 601–800 University of Malakand 38.2–43.2 801–1000 Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 34.5–38.1 801–1000 International Islamic University, Islamabad 34.5–38.1 801–1000 Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology 34.5–38.1 801–1000 Lahore University of Management Sciences 34.5–38.1 801–1000 PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 34.5–38.1 801–1000 The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 34.5–38.1 801–1000 University of Central Punjab 34.5–38.1 801–1000 University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar 34.5–38.1 801–1000 University of Gujrat 34.5–38.1 801–1000 University of Lahore 34.5–38.1 801–1000 University of Management and Technology 34.5–38.1 801–1000 University of the Punjab 34.5–38.1 801–1000 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore 34.5–38.1 1001–1200 Bahauddin Zakariya University 30.7–34.4 1001–1200 Bahria University 30.7–34.4 1001–1200 Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology 30.7–34.4 1001–1200 Government College University Lahore 30.7–34.4 1001–1200 Hazara University Mansehra 30.7–34.4 1001–1200 Institute of Space Technology 30.7–34.4 1001–1200 Islamia College Peshawar 30.7–34.4 1001–1200 National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences 30.7–34.4

In 801–1000 ranking, LUMS, University of the Punjab, Bahauddin Zakariya University and Bahria University show ratings of 30.7 to 34.4. The rankings provide valuable insight into the higher education landscape, highlighting both the strengths and areas for growth among Pakistan’s universities.