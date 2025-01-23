Pak PM Shehbaz wows crowd with fluent German Speech at World Bank’s Partnership Event

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif stunned everyone with his command of German language at the World Bank’s launch of Pakistan’s historic $20 billion Country Partnership Framework (CPF).

Sharif, a multilingual person – who also knows Arabic, uses the German language to convey his message and draws warm round of applause. His remarks highlighted dthe eep-rooted friendship and brotherhood between the two sides, adding a personal touch to the momentous occasion.

In his speech, the premier emphasized that program will spearhead Islamabad’s economic transformation, addressing critical challenges like poverty, unemployment, and climate change. He further sheds light on framework’s role in supporting key sectors such as digitalization, agriculture, and IT. The CPF aims to foster inclusive, sustainable growth and ensure long-term prosperity for the country.

The $20 billion CPF, approved by World Bank’s Board of Directors, marks the largest financial commitment ever made to Pakistan. The 10-year framework focuses on six key areas of development, including reducing child stunting, improving education, enhancing climate resilience, promoting cleaner energy, expanding fiscal space, and encouraging private investment.

This major initiative by World Bank is set to strengthen Pakistan’s development efforts and solidify its partnership with international stakeholders, paving the way for a brighter economic future.