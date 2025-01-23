Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; cold intensity likely to increase

ISLAMABAD – Cold intensity will likely increase in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan during the weekend.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is likely in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan and extremely cold in hilly areas on Thursday night and the next two days.

Shallow fog is likely to persist in plains of Punjab and Sindh. After rise in temperature in recent days, cold intensity will likely increase again during the weekend.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 02-04°C on Friday, 01-03°C on Saturday, and 00-02°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 03-05°C on Friday, 02-04°C on Saturday, and 01-03°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours. However, Kalat received 01 mm rain.

Leh and Gupis remained the coldest places in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 08°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Astore and Kalam was recorded at -07°C, Skardu at -05°C, Quetta, Kalat, Parachinar and Malam Jabba at -03°C, Rawlakot at -02°C, and Murree at -01°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 02°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 30 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 32 per cent.