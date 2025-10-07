Top Pakistani and International Airlines revealed: Check CAA’s 2025 Rankings

ISLAMABAD – Skies over Pakistan remained busy this year, and some airlines are flying higher than others. and now the aviation authority has just unveiled its mid-year performance rankings for January to June 2025, offering a detailed look at how both domestic and international airlines are performing.

The latest report by CAA shows private air carriers Air Sial and Fly Jinnah dominating aviation charts, outpacing PIA and other players.

Sialkot-based airline comes with a punctuality score of 66.85%. Fly Jinnah, the youngest among major Pakistani carriers, was not far behind with 59.79pc, showing that newer entrants are making their mark.

Top Pakistani Airlines in 2025

Rank Airline Score 1 Air Sial 66.85 2 Fly Jinnah 59.79 3 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) 54.84 4 Airblue 49.16 5 Serene Air 43.94

World Airlines

Rank Airline Complaints per 10,000 Passengers 1 Thai Airways 0.000 2 Etihad Airways 0.090 3 Gulf Air 0.113 4 Fly Dubai 0.119 5 Air Arabia 0.140 6 Emirates Airlines 0.144 7 Qatar Airways 0.168 8 Turkish Airlines 0.249 9 Fly Jinnah 0.292 10 Salam Air 0.339 11 Air Sial 0.408 12 Fly Nas 0.423 13 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) 0.426 14 Saudi Arabian Airlines 0.642 15 Airblue 0.673 16 Serene Air 1.820

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ranked third with 54.84pc, followed by Airblue and Serene Air, rounding out the top five. For passengers tired of flight delays, these rankings may offer a hint about which airline to choose for smoother travel within Pakistan.

In international category, Thai Airways stood out with a perfect record, zero complaints from passengers during the first half of 2025. That’s a rare feat in today’s competitive aviation market. Close behind were Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, Fly Dubai, and Air Arabia, each maintaining low complaint ratios.

Flight cancellations can be a traveler’s nightmare but Air Sial once again proved its reliability. With a regularity rate of 95.46%, it was the most dependable airline in Pakistan for the first half of the year. Fly Jinnah followed closely with 94.57%, while Serene Air came in third with 94.18%. Airblue achieved 90.07%, and PIA rounded out the list at 89.11pc.

PCAA’s mid-year evaluation highlights an evolving aviation landscape in Pakistan. Air Sial’s consistent dominance in both punctuality and reliability shows how smaller, customer-focused airlines are reshaping passenger expectations. Meanwhile, Fly Jinnah’s rapid rise signals healthy competition and a welcome change for domestic travelers.