Serene Air Flight Operations Suspended over ‘safety violations’

ISLAMABAD – Flight network of private airline Serene Air collapsed as Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) grounded entire fleet, citing grave safety violations.

According to the official notification, the airline failed to maintain minimum operational standards and, in a staggering revelation, currently has not a single aircraft available for service. Aviation officials also ordered the airline to return its Air Operator Certificate, effectively shutting down its operations.

Authorities took action against Serene Air for its inability to meet critical safety and operational requirements, raising serious concerns about the airline’s capability to continue as a commercial carrier.

Serene Air, however, defended itself by stating that one of its planes was grounded in Saudi Arabia due to a bird strike incident. The management has pleaded with the CAA to allow special flights to bring home stranded passengers from Saudi Arabia.

The decision caused chaos among passengers, many of whom had booked domestic and international flights on Serene Air, once hailed as a rising star in Pakistan’s aviation market.

In 2017, Serene Air was launched, just months after receiving its license from the CAA in October 2016. With three Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the airline quickly won attention for promising efficiency, comfort, and reliability.

The airline expanded operations across major cities, including Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Faisalabad, and Multan. International flights soon followed after the mandatory one-year domestic period, with routes to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China.