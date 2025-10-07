New Grading System introduced for Matric, Inter students in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Education system remains same with no major changes in recent years, but now Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has unveiled a new grading system, and it’s set to change way students’ performance is judged in exams.

Under the previous system, students got marks after annual exams. Starting from 2026, Matric and Intermediate students will not just get marks, but also grades that tell a clearer story of their performance. The move is designed to make the evaluation process more transparent and meaningful, ensuring every student’s hard work is recognized fairly.

FBISE New Grading System 2025

Grade Percentage Range A++ 96% – 100% A+ 91% – 95% A 86% – 90% B++ 81% – 85% B+ 76% – 80% B 71% – 75% C++ 61% – 70% C 51% – 60% D 40% – 50% Fail Below 40%

Federal Board said this is not just grading update, it’s a reform for the future. Officials say the new formula will help raise academic standards, motivate students to perform better, and bring fairness and transparency into the system.

From next year, grades like A+ and B+ won’t just be letters, they will be badges of effort, excellence, and determination.