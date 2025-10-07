LESCO warns electricity consumers against Fake Inspection notices; full details

ISLAMABAD – A fraudulent group posing as officials of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has become active in the city, targeting consumers with fake inspection notices and demands for money.

The incident surfaced as several electricity inspection notices were sent to domestic and commercial consumers, especially in upscale neighborhoods of provincial capital.

According to reports, several consumers have received fraudulent notices issued under the name of a bogus “Inspection Team.” These notices falsely claim that the consumers’ electricity meters are faulty and warn that additional charges will be applied to their bills.

The fake notices also include mobile phone numbers, instructing recipients to contact so-called inspection officials. Once contacted, the consumers are pressured to transfer large sums of money through various mobile applications to “resolve” the issue or avoid penalties.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and verify any such notices directly with the electricity department before taking any action.

An investigation is reportedly underway to trace the culprits behind the scam.