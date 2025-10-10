TLP protesters to spend night at Shahdara Bridge amid clashes

LAHORE – Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) changed venue of its protest camp from Azadi Chowk to Shahdara Bridge after tense clashes erupted with police late Friday night.

TLP leaders announced that after spending the night at Shahdara Bridge, the march will resume its journey toward the US Embassy in Islamabad on Saturday morning.

As per reports, TLP’s protest march, which is being held under “Labbaik Ya Aqsa Million March” toward Islamabad, began from the party’s Lahore headquarters after Friday prayers and was initially expected to halt for the night at Azadi Chowk.

Organizers announced last-minute shift to Shahdara Bridge, citing security concerns and police action.

On Friday, heavy contingents of police surrounded protestors to prevent any unrest while the hardliner party accused law enforcement of opening fire and using tear gas on what it described as a “peaceful march.”

The group shared clips and statements claiming that shots were fired directly at their workers from the Minar-e-Pakistan flyover.

Minister of State Talal Chaudhry stated that TLP activists had attacked police and Rangers personnel “using chemicals, glass pellets, and tennis balls embedded with nails,” injuring more than a dozen officers.

Government officials said footage shows TLP supporters firing shots, and authorities are attempting to contain the situation with “minimum use of force.”

TLP’s March is part of a broader protest campaign calling for action in support of Palestine and against U.S. policies in the Middle East.