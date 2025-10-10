TLP protest led by Saad Rizvi underway toward Islamabad amid clashes with police

LAHORE – A Convoy of thousands of supporters of Tehreek‑e‑Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is moving toward Islamabad as charged party workers clash with anti-riot forces in the provincial capital Lahore.

In massive Friday prayer address at Jamia Masjid Rehmatul Alameen, hardliner TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi announced a long march from Lahore to the US Embassy, daring authorities to stop them. “Arrest, bullets and shells are not a problem; martyrdom is our destiny,” Rizvi told a packed congregation, pledging to lead procession himself.

TLP March

Punjab police started crackdown and street clashes in Lahore after security forces moved against the TLP headquarters and attempted arrests, with witnesses reporting baton charges, tear gas, and protesters hurling stones.

On the ground in Lahore, hospitals and police reported injuries after clashes; TLP supporters claim members were killed and scores wounded, claims that have heightened fears of wider unrest as authorities scramble to contain the situation.

Authorities shut schools, suspended mobile internet in key areas, and deployed containers around Islamabad’s Red Zone to prevent any marchers from reaching the federal capital.

Rizvi framed mobilization as a sacred duty rather than politics — placing “Bait al‑Maqdis (Jerusalem)” above embassies, wealth, and even family and accused the government of silencing Pakistan’s voice on Palestine.

He also invoked legacy of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, suggesting Pakistan’s missiles should have answered Israel, language that raised tensions further and alarmed officials.

Those familiar with development said mass march toward US Embassy could spark nationwide security crisis, force heavy-handed government responses, and deepen polarisation across an already fractious political landscape. Officials insist TLP did not seek permission for the protest; the government has moved swiftly to thwart any attempt to enter Islamabad’s “Red Zone.”