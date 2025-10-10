School Holiday announced on Saturday in Lahore amid security concerns

LAHORE – All Pakistan Private Schools Federation has announced that private schools in Punjab, Islamabad, and other affected regions will remain closed on Saturday to ensure the safety of students, parents, teachers, and staff.

President of Schools Federation said the decision was made as a precautionary measure amid ongoing security concerns.

District Education Authority (DEA) in Lahore had instructed schools to release students at 11:00 AM instead of the usual Friday dismissal time of 12:00 PM. School heads were directed to inform parents to pick up their children promptly.

Punjab University’s LLB exams scheduled for today have also been deferred. In addition, the Higher Education Commission’s Education Testing Council has announced the postponement of various written exams scheduled for October 11 and 12, 2025.

Higher Education Department has further ordered all universities and colleges in Lahore to close immediately. Students were evacuated from campuses within 15 minutes, and all classes have been suspended until further notice.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have urged parents and students to stay alert for further updates.