Five held after Murder of Central Group of Colleges owner’s son in DHA

LAHORE – Police detained at least five suspects in connection withthe murder of Ahmad Javed, the only son of Mian Adil Rasheed, owner and patron-in-chief of Central Group of Colleges, who was shot dead in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred in DHA Phase 7 when seven armed men allegedly entered a house and opened indiscriminate fire. Ahmad Javed died on the spot, while another man, identified as Suhrab, sustained critical injuries.

Authorities have arrested Abubakar, the prime accused, along with two security guards, while efforts are underway to apprehend another key suspect, Abdullah, who remains at large. Several others, including two young women, have been detained for questioning as part of the investigation.

SP (Operations) Cantt Division Qazi Ali Raza confirmed that two of the assailants had been identified, while the rest fled the scene.

A case was lodged on complaint of Mian Adil who said his son had gone to meet friends on Saturday night but did not return. When he searched for him in DHA Phase 7, he reportedly saw Abubakar, Abdullah, and five other armed men leaving a house while firing shots.

Rasheed then discovered his son and another man lying in a pool of blood and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where Ahmad was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has been shifted to the city morgue for post-mortem examination. Rasheed accused the suspects of murder and urged authorities to arrest all involved immediately.

Police continue to investigate the motive and exact circumstances behind the fatal attack.