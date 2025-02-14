AGL57.13▲ 0.22 (0.00%)AIRLINK188.03▼ -1.98 (-0.01%)BOP11.86▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY7.54▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DCL8.67▲ 0.19 (0.02%)DFML54.5▲ 4.46 (0.09%)DGKC108.08▼ -0.92 (-0.01%)FCCL37.79▼ -0.64 (-0.02%)FFL15.24▲ 0.57 (0.04%)HUBC130.15▼ -0.53 (0.00%)HUMNL13.61▲ 0.21 (0.02%)KEL4.35▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.17▲ 0.06 (0.01%)MLCF45.68▼ -0.64 (-0.01%)NBP74.92▲ 1.13 (0.02%)OGDC206.43▼ -2.67 (-0.01%)PAEL40.31▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.03▲ 0.09 (0.01%)PPL178.84▼ -4.89 (-0.03%)PRL36.36▲ 0.88 (0.02%)PTC24.39▼ -0.38 (-0.02%)SEARL103.16▼ -0.22 (0.00%)TELE8.38▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TOMCL32.94▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)TPLP12.16▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TREET21.18▲ 0.09 (0.00%)TRG67.33▼ -0.25 (0.00%)UNITY29.83▼ -0.02 (0.00%)WTL1.57▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Thousands of patients treated at PIMS OPD in evening hours

On the special instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has started an Outpatient Department (OPD) in the evening hours to provide the best medical facilities to citizens.

The launch of the OPD has been a huge success, and in the last few months, more than 50,000 patients have been treated at the evening OPD. According to a spokesperson of the PIMS, thousands of patients are provided medical facilities every day in the evening hours.

Last year, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif directed the Health Coordinator to Prime Minister Dr. Mokhtar to start the OPD in the evening hours to provide the best medical facilities to the citizens of Islamabad.

With the efforts of the Executive Director of PIMS Hospital, Professor Dr Imran Sikandar, the evening OPD was started in April last year, and to date, 55,377 patients have benefited from it.
Since April last year, 859,000 patients have benefited from OPD in the morning hours, and 500,000 patients have been brought to the hospital in emergency for treatment.

Since the start of evening OPD services, medical facilities were provided to 3,309 patients in April last year and 7,234 in May. Similarly, 6,394 in June, 7,074 in July, 9,943 in August, 8,594 in September, 7,740 in October, 5,193 in November, and 5,700 patients in December. According to the Spokesperson Executive Director PIMS Dr.

Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, providing better treatment facilities is the top priority of the hospital administration. ED PIMS Professor Dr. Imran Sikandar has issued special instructions to every department in this regard. The hospital administration and doctors are always ready to provide quality medical facilities to the patients and to serve the nation of Pakistan.

Zubair Qureshi

