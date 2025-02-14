The Last Prophet (PBUH) in devotional poetry

AHMED Mehmood-uz-Zaman is an esteemed eulogist whose poetry in admiration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) shines like radiant stars in the firmament of devotional poetry. He has written 102 eulogies that beautifully portray the personality, practice and ideology of the Holy Prophet. His late father, Bashir Hussain Nazim, was a renowned writer and reciter of Naat, leaving behind a legacy of literary excellence. As my friend, he once penned an English poem on my literary contributions, which he read at the launch of my poetry book, Visions and Vistas. I consider it an honour to mention it here.

Ahmed Mehmood-uz-Zaman has meticulously crafted poetic works with intellectual depth and intuitive brilliance. He attributes much of his literary prowess to his father, who instilled in him a passion for devotion and creativity. Besides being a poet, he is also an author, columnist and journalist. Having received the manuscript of his upcoming book, I feel privileged to write about it, as it is deeply inspiring.

In addition to this book, his other works contribute significantly to literature and theology. His book Paradise of Delight serves as a response to John Milton’s Paradise Lost, while his study on Dr. Allama Iqbal reflects his strong commitment to the revolutionary and spiritual ideals of the Poet of the East, who himself was a great devotee of the Holy Prophet.

Naat is a form of devotional poetry that glorifies the Prophet, akin to Hamd, which praises Allah. The tradition dates back to the Prophet’s time, with Hazrat Abu Talib and Hazrat Nomaan bin Sabit among the earliest eulogists. Notable figures like the Hongwu Emperor of China, Abu Musaab, Moulana Jami, and even German poet Goethe also paid profound tributes to Prophet Muhammad. Over time, Naat evolved into two forms: devotional and reformatory. While early poets emphasized spiritual and physical beauty, later poets highlighted the Prophet’s exemplary life (Sunnah), portraying him as a guiding light for humanity.

Ahmed Mehmood-uz-Zaman’s eulogies are written not with ink but with deep devotion, inherited from his father. He recounts spiritual dreams that inspired him to compose Naat. His poetry captures virtues such as wisdom, humility, equality, justice and peace—each reflecting the Prophet’s luminous personality. He presents the Holy Prophet as the Savior of Mankind, whose character itself was a miracle. His integrity and steadfastness earned him admiration from figures like Thomas Carlyle, Bernard Shaw, Edward Gibbon, Napoleon Bonaparte, Washington Irving and Alphonse de Lamartine.

Each Naat in this collection holds a unique message, offering glimpses into the Prophet’s life. His final poem in the book encapsulates both devotional and reformatory aspects: “The Prophet’s words, a fragrant breeze of insight. A radiant path from devil’s darkness to the light. Your life is a garden, leading to divine perception, Allah elevates your character as a sign of height.”

These verses celebrate the Prophet’s wisdom and eternal legacy. His impact transcends time, and his life remains a beacon of guidance. The eulogies by Ahmed Mehmood-uz-Zaman beautifully capture this essence. May Allah bless him with endless grace and eternal rewards for his remarkable work. Ameen.

—The writer is a contributing columnist and renowned poet.

([email protected])