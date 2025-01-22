Tall-Parachinar road closed as operation continues

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

As the operation against the miscreants, challenging the writ of the state and creating chaos in the Kurram tribal district, entered third day the district administration Tuesday closed Tal-Parachinar Road for one week to facilitate surgery in areas of the Lower Kurram.

“Due to search operations in several areas of Lower Kurram Tal-Parachinar Road will remain closed,” local administration announced. However, this has also halted the supplies of foods, medicines and other essentials to the shortage-hit residents of the region though a convoy of 22 trucks carrying relief items including edibles, medicines and other essential commodities has reached Hangu.

The security forces swung into action against the trouble makers, challenging the writ of the state, after the KP government green-lighted indiscriminate and stringent action” against those involved in attacks on relief convoys and deputy commissioner.

Kurram’s district administration has said that arrangements are being made for the internally displaced persons.

More than 100 villages in Upper and Lower Kurram, including the district headquarters of Parachinar, have been under siege for over three and a half months.

Despite peace agreements, the central highway to Parachinar remains closed, preventing the delivery of essential supplies such as food. In Lower Kurram, security forces and police units are conducting operations against militants, with a curfew also in place in certain areas.