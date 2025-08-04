Suzy Al Ordoniya, Alia Qamaron among top TikTokers arrested in Egypt over ‘vulgar content’

CAIRO – Authorities in the majority Muslim country of Egypt started a crackdown against TikTok stars, apprehending several big names like Suzy Ordoniya.

As TikTokers are raking in millions of view and earning top dollar with bold dance and flaunting glittery lifestyle, Egyptian authorities launched fierce crackdown on bold content creators, for indecent content.

Among those held are Suzy al-Ordoniya, Alia Qamaron, Um Mekka, Um Sajda, and Qamr al-Wekala and several others known for street-life content. Mohamed Abdel Aaty and some male content creators were also taken into custody.

Egyptian law enforcement said these creators admitted to posting content for views and money, but rights groups are calling the arrests outrageous. The arrests came after a wave of online outrage, fueled by a smear campaign and a formal complaint from 32 lawyers who claimed that the creators’ videos posed a threat to young people.

Amid clampdown, digital rights advocates say this latest wave of repression is a warning shot to Egypt’s millions of online users: visibility and independence, especially for women, come with a price.

Earlier, influencer and dancer Linda Martino was arrested in Egypt for sharing dance videos deemed morally inappropriate. Her case highlights a broader trend in Egypt, where authorities have increasingly targeted women and lower-income social media creators since 2020 under vague morality and cybercrime laws.

These crackdowns also affect independent journalism, satire, and literature, contributing to a wider erosion of free expression in the country.