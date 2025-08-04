‘Kashmir Will Be Free One Day’: COAS, Top Pak Army Brass extends Unshakable Support

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Armed Forces reiterated its unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and their right to self-determination, as enshrined in international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

On the solemn occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Chief of Army Staff (COAS), alongside Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Naval Staff, and Chief of Air Staff, reaffirmed Pakistan Armed Forces’ commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people in their just and ongoing struggle for freedom.

The military leadership condemned the continued illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces, citing the prolonged siege, grave human rights violations, and demographic changes as blatant breaches of international norms and humanitarian law. They emphasized that these repressive actions by New Delhi, coupled with its aggressive rhetoric and policies, are destabilizing the region and exacerbating human suffering in the valley.

“The path to lasting peace in South Asia runs through a fair and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the framework laid out by the United Nations,” the statement read.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK, the Armed Forces of Pakistan expressed their solemn respect and reiterated their enduring pledge to support the Kashmiri people in their rightful quest for dignity, justice, and freedom.

Youm-e-Istehsal marks the day when India, on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370 of its Constitution, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status—an act widely denounced in Pakistan and criticized by various international human rights organizations.