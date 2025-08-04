Keep protest peaceful

PTI is staging a countrywide protest today, demanding the release of its founder.

The party has announced public demonstrations across major cities and is also expected to organize a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore — the venue where it has previously held big gatherings.

Indeed, it is the constitutional right of every political party to stage peaceful protests and raise their concerns in a democratic manner. Political expression and freedom of assembly are cornerstones of a vibrant democracy and they must be respected. However, it is equally important that these demonstrations remain within the bounds of law and order. Any disruption to public life or incitement to violence will only undermine the very objectives the party seeks to achieve. PTI leaders, including Asad Qaiser and Shahram Khan Tarakai, have assured that their protest movement will be peaceful and lawful — a commitment that must be honoured in both letter and spirit. The common man cannot afford disturbance in daily life. Roads being blocked, businesses shutting down and clashes with law enforcement are not solutions — they only deepen the divide. The fact of the matter is that while protest may garner media attention, such demonstrations have failed in the past to produce the desired political results for the PTI.

The Party must realize that real progress lies in constructive engagement, not street agitation. At the end of the day, PTI will have no option but to sit across the table with the government, because the resolution of political disputes lies in dialogue — not in confrontation. While PTI’s founder faces serious legal challenges, these matters are best left to the courts. It is high time all political forces come together to chart a path forward for Pakistan. The country has started showing signs of economic stabilization after a prolonged period of uncertainty. What Pakistan desperately needs is political maturity, consensus-building and long-term vision. A national dialogue involving all stakeholders is imperative to ensure stability and spur economic growth. The people need jobs, security and relief from hardship — not political battles fought on the streets. Dialogue, not disruption, is the need of the hour.