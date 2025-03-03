Suzuki Every Vxr Updated Three Year Installment Plan In Pakistan March 2025

LAHORE – Suzuki Every has seen an increase its sales after the company started manufacturing it locally as previously the vehicle was imported from Japan.

The factors behind its rising sale in Pakistan include its reliability, flawless performance. It is a better choice when you’re navigating tight urban streets, commuting daily or embarking on a longer adventure.

The Every is built while keeping comfort of the travelers in mind. Whether it’s hot, cold or any weather in between, the vehicle is equipped to ensure that every ride is as comfortable as possible.

It is equipped with R-Series 660 CC VVT (Variable Valve Timing) Engine, which enhanced engine performance and ensures better fuel consumption and minimal exhaust emissions.

“This allows fuel to be burned more cleanly and efficiently, contributing to both superior engine performance and a reduced environmental impact,” the company wrote on its official website.

Suzuki Every comes in two variants – VX and VXR.

Suzuki Every Prices in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Every VX stands at Rs2,749,000 while the VXR variant is available for Rs2,799,000.

Suzuki Every VXR Latest Installment Plan

The Bank Alfalah offers a reasonable three-year installment for Suzuki Every – VXR. The plan has been calculated with 30% security deposit.

Under the three year plan for filers, the buyer will need to deposit Rs940,330 in wake of down payment, which includes first year insurance amount of Rs69,975.

The processing fee will be Rs15,600 while the monthly installment will be Rs74,214 for the period of three years.

Under three-year plan for non-filers, the buyer will deposit Rs968,320 in wake of down payment along with processing fee of Rs15,660.

The monthly payment will be Rs74,214 for the period of three years.

Note: Above calculations are tentative and the down payment includes first year advance insurance. Monthly installment is inclusive of insurance amount and subject to change. Registration fees and withholding tax will be paid by customer with down payment.