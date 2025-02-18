Suzuki Swift 5-Year Installment Plans in Pakistan Feb 2025

KARACHI – Suzuki Swift remains one of expensive hatchback cars in Pakistan, with price of its base model stand over 4million, as the current generation is blend of modern design with improved fuel economy and a powerful engine.
As prices of Swift are sky high, Swift GL remains the cheapest option, costing Rs4,336,000. To book it in installment, you pay minimum deposit of 30% of the car price plus a processing fee. The cheapest car comes with a monthly installment of Rs73,000 under 5 years plan.
For Swift GL, the current price stands at Rs4.56 million, upfront payment is Rs1.3 million forthe deposit and Rs. 3,100 for the processing fee, which totals Rs. 1,371,100. The monthly payment is Rs. 76,881, for 5 year. Swift GLX remains the most expensive, costing Rs4,719,000.
Suzuki Swift Installment Plans 2025
|Vehicle Details
|Swift GL (MT)
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 4,336,000
|Upfront Payment
|30%
|Security Deposit (30%)
|Rs. 1,300,800
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 1,303,900
|Monthly Payment
|60 months
|Rent per Month
|Rs. 73,389
Option 2: Swift GL (CVT) (1200CC)
|Vehicle Details
|Swift GL (CVT)
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 4,560,000
|Upfront Payment
|30%
|Security Deposit (30%)
|Rs. 1,368,000
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 1,371,100
|Monthly Payment
|60 months
|Rent per Month
|Rs. 76,881
Option 3: Swift GLX (CVT) (1200CC)
|Vehicle Details
|Swift GLX (CVT)
|Price of Vehicle
|Rs. 4,719,000
|Upfront Payment
|30%
|Security Deposit (30%)
|Rs. 1,415,700
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 3,100
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 1,418,800
|Monthly Payment
|60 months
|Rent per Month
|Rs. 79,360
Suzuki Swift Price 2025
|Models
|Ex-Factory Price
|Swift GL Manual
|4,336,000
|Swift GL CVT
|4,560,000
|Swift GLX CVT
|4,719,000
Suzuki Swift Specs
|Specs
|Details
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Displacement
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|82 hp
|Torque
|113 Nm
|Boot Space
|265 L
|Kerb Weight
|855 – 895 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|37 L
|Top Speed
|180 – 220 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|185/55/16