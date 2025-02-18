AGL57.99▼ -1.4 (-0.02%)AIRLINK188.76▲ 1.95 (0.01%)BOP13.23▲ 1.06 (0.09%)CNERGY7.26▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DCL8.72▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML51.71▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)DGKC110.07▲ 5 (0.05%)FCCL38.71▲ 1.63 (0.04%)FFL14.84▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC134.41▲ 2.68 (0.02%)HUMNL13.33▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.23▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.85▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF46.89▲ 1.24 (0.03%)NBP79.65▲ 2.99 (0.04%)OGDC205.74▲ 6.3 (0.03%)PAEL39.08▲ 1.49 (0.04%)PIBTL7.84▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL174.61▲ 4.07 (0.02%)PRL33.68▲ 0.77 (0.02%)PTC23.08▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL98.52▲ 2.9 (0.03%)TELE8.06▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TOMCL32.2▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.2▲ 0.47 (0.04%)TREET21.06▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG60.3▼ -1.96 (-0.03%)UNITY29.59▲ 0.31 (0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Suzuki Swift 5-Year Installment Plans in Pakistan Feb 2025

Suzuki Swift 5 Year Installment Plans In Pakistan Feb 2025
KARACHI – Suzuki Swift remains one of expensive hatchback cars in Pakistan, with price of its base model stand over 4million, as the current generation is blend of modern design with improved fuel economy and a powerful engine.

As prices of Swift are sky high, Swift GL remains the cheapest option, costing Rs4,336,000. To book it in installment, you pay minimum deposit of 30% of the car price plus a processing fee. The cheapest car comes with a monthly installment of Rs73,000 under 5 years plan.

For Swift GL, the current price stands at Rs4.56 million, upfront payment is Rs1.3 million forthe  deposit and Rs. 3,100 for the processing fee, which totals Rs. 1,371,100. The monthly payment is Rs. 76,881, for 5 year. Swift GLX remains the most expensive, costing Rs4,719,000.

Suzuki Swift Installment Plans 2025

Option 1: Swift GL (MT) 

Vehicle Details Swift GL (MT)
Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,336,000
Upfront Payment 30%
Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,300,800
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 1,303,900
Monthly Payment 60 months
Rent per Month Rs. 73,389

Option 2: Swift GL (CVT) (1200CC)

Vehicle Details Swift GL (CVT) 
Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,560,000
Upfront Payment 30%
Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,368,000
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 1,371,100
Monthly Payment 60 months
Rent per Month Rs. 76,881

Option 3: Swift GLX (CVT) (1200CC)

Vehicle Details Swift GLX (CVT)
Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,719,000
Upfront Payment 30%
Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,415,700
Processing Fee Rs. 3,100
Total Upfront Rs. 1,418,800
Monthly Payment 60 months
Rent per Month Rs. 79,360

Suzuki Swift Price 2025

Models Ex-Factory Price
Swift GL Manual 4,336,000
Swift GL CVT 4,560,000
Swift GLX CVT 4,719,000

Suzuki Swift Specs

Specs Details
Dimensions (L x W x H) 3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Displacement 1197 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic
Horse Power 82 hp
Torque 113 Nm
Boot Space 265 L
Kerb Weight 855 – 895 KG
Fuel Type Petrol
Mileage 12 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity 37 L
Top Speed 180 – 220 KM/H
Tyre Size 185/55/16

Web Desk (Lahore)

