Suzuki Swift 5-Year Installment Plans in Pakistan Feb 2025

KARACHI – Suzuki Swift remains one of expensive hatchback cars in Pakistan, with price of its base model stand over 4million, as the current generation is blend of modern design with improved fuel economy and a powerful engine.

As prices of Swift are sky high, Swift GL remains the cheapest option, costing Rs4,336,000. To book it in installment, you pay minimum deposit of 30% of the car price plus a processing fee. The cheapest car comes with a monthly installment of Rs73,000 under 5 years plan.

For Swift GL, the current price stands at Rs4.56 million, upfront payment is Rs1.3 million forthe deposit and Rs. 3,100 for the processing fee, which totals Rs. 1,371,100. The monthly payment is Rs. 76,881, for 5 year. Swift GLX remains the most expensive, costing Rs4,719,000.

Suzuki Swift Installment Plans 2025

Option 1: Swift GL (MT)

Vehicle Details Swift GL (MT) Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,336,000 Upfront Payment 30% Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,300,800 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,303,900 Monthly Payment 60 months Rent per Month Rs. 73,389

Option 2: Swift GL (CVT) (1200CC)

Vehicle Details Swift GL (CVT) Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,560,000 Upfront Payment 30% Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,368,000 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,371,100 Monthly Payment 60 months Rent per Month Rs. 76,881

Option 3: Swift GLX (CVT) (1200CC)

Vehicle Details Swift GLX (CVT) Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,719,000 Upfront Payment 30% Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,415,700 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,418,800 Monthly Payment 60 months Rent per Month Rs. 79,360

Suzuki Swift Price 2025

Models Ex-Factory Price Swift GL Manual 4,336,000 Swift GL CVT 4,560,000 Swift GLX CVT 4,719,000

Suzuki Swift Specs