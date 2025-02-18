Pakistan secures ongoing Petrol Supply from Saudi Arabia for another year

KARACHI – Saudi Arabia extended petrol supply to Pakistan for another year, providing vital financial relief to South Asian nation.

Kingdom decided to continue supplying petroleum products to country on deferred payment plan for another year. Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman made the announcement through an official letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The letter outlined that Saudi Arabia will provide $100 million worth of petroleum products each month to Pakistan, facilitated through the Saudi Development Fund.

Pakistani government expressed his gratitude for Riyadh’s unwavering support, particularly during challenging economic times, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong bilateral relationship.

The federal cabinet held meeting where it reviewed key governance reforms, including widespread adoption of e-office system. Federal ministries and divisions implemented the system, with 39 divisions achieving full integration. Additionally, 176 subordinate and state-owned institutions have successfully transitioned to digital operations.

The cabinet also approved significant agreements, including Islamabad’s decision to sign an international treaty under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea to ensure the sustainable use of marine resources in international waters.

Other notable decisions included the appointment of Kamran Jahangir as Managing Director of the National Book Foundation and Dr. Shahid Aslam Mirza as Managing Director of the Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority. Furthermore, six candidates were nominated for the position of Islamabad Capital Territory representative in the National Commission for Human Rights.

The cabinet also endorsed cooperation agreement with Somalia for a national identity system, directed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council to review Watim Medical College’s registration case, and approved an inquiry into irregularities in the Pakistan Engineering Council’s elections.