Suzuki Gd 110s Two Year Installment Plan Update For March 2025

LAHORE – Suzuki GD 110s exudes elegance with the combination of strong performance, major drivers behind its rising sale in two-wheeler market of Pakistan.

Its decent yet stylish outlook offers a pleasant look to your eyes. Aero-Dynamic Aesthetics help decrease the air-drag. It is also equiped with Chromed muffler garnish and star shaped alloy rims.

Suzuki GD110S is equipped with sophisticted 110 cc engine that ensures the powerful ride with good milage.

The ride is extremely comfortable & fun whether you commute in the city or go on a long trip. Suzuki GD110S has been designed to be user friendly with high engine performance and efficiency.

Suzuki GD 110s Price in Pakistan

The price of Suzuki GD 110s stands at Rs359,000 without any change as of March 2024.

Suzuki GD 110s Installment Plan

The company itself offers an easy and flexible installment plan for purchasing Suzuki Motorcycle through its outlets only across Pakistan.

It offers transparent deals at zero percent markup while there are minimum documentation charges received from the buyer.

It also offers comprehensive insurance at lowest rates.

Pak Suzuki offers 24-month installment plan with 25 percent advance payment. Under plan, the buyer will deposit Rs89,750 in wake of down payment while the per month installment (Till 23rd Month) will be Rs11,300 while the 24th month installment will be Rs9,350.