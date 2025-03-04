Bcci Delegation To Watch Icc Ct 2025 Second Semi Final In Lahore Tomorrow

LAHORE – A delegation of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would visit Lahore via Wahga border to watch second semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The sources said that Indian delegation would be led by BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla and would stay in Lahore for two days.

It will be the first visit of BCCI delegation since the Champions Trophy 2025 started in Pakistan. Earlier India refused to come to Pakistan to play the Champions Trophy and later both sides agreed to hybrid matches for the matches with the Indian team.

India reached semi-final and are currently playing with Australia in Dubai while the second semi-final of the tournament is due at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The strict security arrangements have been made for the ICC Champions Trophy match and proper traffic management plan has been made for the roads around the Gaddafi Stadium.