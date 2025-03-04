Cement sales in Pakistan increase in February 2025

Domestic cement dispatches increased by 6.82 per cent in Pakistan during February 2025.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement dispatches during February 2025 were 3.065 million tons as compared to 2.869 million tons in February 2024.

Exports increased by 34.30pc as the volumes jumped from 395,935 tons in February 2024 to 531,736 tons in February 2025. Total cement dispatches during February 2025 were 3.596 million tons against 3.265 million tons during the same month of last fiscal year, showing an increase of 10.15pc.

In February 2025, north based mills dispatched 2.556 million tons cement, showing an increase of 5.06pc against 2.433 million tons in February 2024. South based mills dispatched 1.04 million tons cement during February 2025 that was 25.04pc more compared to 0.831 million tons during February 2024.

North based mills dispatched 2.507 million tons cement in domestic markets in February 2025, showing an increase of 7.22pc against 2.338 million tons in February 2024. South based mills dispatched 557,895 tons cement in local markets during February 2025 that was just 5.06pc more compared to 531,044 tons during February 2024.

Exports from north suffered massive drop by 47.82pc as the quantities reduced from 95,393 tons in February 2024 to 49,780 tons in February 2025. Exports from south increased by 60.36pc to 481,956 tons in February 2025 from 300,542 tons during the same month last year.

During the first eight months of current fiscal year, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 30.423 million tons that is 0.45pc lower than 30.560 million tons during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic dispatches during this period were 24.5 million tons against 26.06 million tons during same period last year, showing a reduction of 6pc. Exports increased by 31.78pc as the quantities increased to 5.924 million tons compared to 4.495 million tons during same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills dispatched 20.36 million tons cement domestically during the first eight months of current fiscal year, showing a reduction of 5.28pc than 21.49 million tons during July-February 2024. Exports from north increased by 20.42pc to 1.101 million tons during July-February 2025 compared with 0.914 million tons during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by north based mills reduced by 4.23pc to 21.462 million tons during first eight months of current financial year from 22.410 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic dispatches by south based mills during July-February 2025 were 4.139 million tons, showing reduction of 9.42pc over 4.57 million tons during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from south increased by 34.68pc to 4.822 million tons during July-February 2025 compared with 3.580 million tons during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by south based mills increased by 9.96pc to 8.962 million tons during first eight months of current financial year from 8.150 million tons during same period of last financial year.

APCMA spokesman hoped that the government would adopt export friendly measures in the upcoming budget to ensure sector’s capacity utilization.