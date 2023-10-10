New Suzuki Cultus comes with power packed features, comfortable drive, dual SRS air bags, better mileage, trendier looks and more space.

While the easy to read meters are sleek and stylish, there is much more to the New Cultus. The high seating position and expanded visibility increases the sense of freedom, while the interior design exudes superior comfort and space.

The aerodynamic exterior combined with the power of K-series engine makes driving through the city easy and extremely stylish.

Suzuki Cultus price October 2023