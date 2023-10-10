LAHORE – The interim government in Punjab is considering to enforce a Covid-like lockdown in the province as Air quality index peaks in the provincial capital and it continues to cause pollution.

It was reported that the government will impose restrictions enforced during the Covid pandemic as smog causes air pollution that reaches an alarming value.

Caretakers also mulled declaring an environmental emergency and are reviewing shutdown institutions as air pollution in the parts of the region, especially in the provincial capital.

In desperate efforts to curb smog, the Punjab government directed action on the burning of stubble, and there would be a mid-week shutdown when all schools, markets, and factories would be closed.

Furthermore, from work-from-home policy will be imposed on government employees, and half of the staff will work from home.

It was noticed that massive traffic queues in the provincial capital worsened the smog situation while emissions from commercial only contribute less than 10 percent in overall pollution.

Under new suggestions, the government is planning to impose heavy fines on factories involved in violating the environmental laws.

The above-mentioned policies are likely to be imposed for a period of two months, however, a final decision will be imposed at a late time.