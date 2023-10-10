KARACHI – Sindh government has decided to re-conduct the MDCAT exam 2023 as the last medical test exam was mired by huge controversy.
Last month, the court restricted authorities from releasing the results for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023. Dozens of candidates were arrested on charges of cheating during the MDCAT 2023, which took place on September 10.
Cops and local administration had recovered Bluetooth devices from the students during the test.
This is a developing story, and will be updated later…