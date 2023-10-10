Catetaker Chief Minister of Sindh Maqbool Baqar has directed Dow University vice chancellor to re-conduct exams.

Last month, the court restricted authorities from releasing the results for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023. Dozens of candidates were arrested on charges of cheating during the MDCAT 2023, which took place on September 10.

Cops and local administration had recovered Bluetooth devices from the students during the test.