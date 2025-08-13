Suzuki Alto loses popularity in Pakistan, July 2025 data shows

LAHORE – Suzuki Alto, which is labeled as the company’s one of the most selling cars, opened the new fiscal year 2025-26 in Pakistan on a disappointing note as it recorded a significant plunge in sales in July 2025.

Data shared by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) showed Suzuki Alto’s sales witnessed a decrease of 18.89 percent as it dropped to 2,327 units first month of the compared to 2,869 units sold in July 2024.

However, other variants Suzuki Swift and Suzuki Cultus saw an increase in their sales during the same period.

Suzuki Swift recorded an increase of 3.98 percent as its sale surged to 522 units from 502 units last year.

The sale of Suzuki Cultus also jumped to 239 units during the first month of the current year compared to 96 units in previous year’s July.

Overall, the sale of cars during the first month of the current financial year moved up by 21.82 percent as compared to the same month of last year, said PAMA.

As many as 7,135 cars were sold during the month under review as opposed to 5,857 units in the same month of last year.

Last month, Pak Suzuki Motor Company officially announced an increase in the retail prices of its automobile lineup following the new taxation measures introduced in the Federal Budget 2025–26.

Effective from July 1, 2025, the revised prices reflect higher Sales Tax rates and a newly introduced NEV Levy on vehicle sales by the Government of Pakistan.

The price hikes vary across different models and trims, with some variants witnessing increases of over Rs. 180,000.

Suzuki Alto New Prices

The price of Suzuk Alto VXR variant has increased from Rs2,827,000 to Rs2,994,861, reflecting a hike of Rs167,861.

The VXR AGS variant now costs Rs3,166,480, up from Rs2,989,000, marking an increase of Rs177,480.

Meanwhile, the VXL AGS variant has seen the highest jump, rising by Rs186,446, from Rs3,140,000 to Rs3,326,446.