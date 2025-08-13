BISP striving to empower youth, promote skill training for dignified livelihood: Senator Rubina

The Youth Development Association (YDA) in partnership with ICAN and BRIDGEHOME by Beaconhouse Tuesday organized an impactful seminar under the global theme, “Youth Advancing through Technology and Partnerships.”

The event brought together experts on cyber hygiene, climate policy, education, and inclusion particularly young entrepreneurs and social leaders. One could also see a large number of youth and teachers from the Christian community.

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid was the Chief Guest on the occasion. In her address Senator Rubina Khalid commended the organizers for holding an event on a subject that was close to her heart i.e. youth empowerment.

My party, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is committed to interfaith harmony and equal rights for all, said she. She termed the youth future of Pakistan and vowed to empower them.

Senator Rubina shared that BISP’s “Benazir Hunarmand Programme” which is providing skill training for dignified livelihoods. She recalled Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s words: “Skill is your asset” and urged unity beyond religion, ethnicity, race, and politics this Independence Day.

The seminar featured engaging sessions on pressing issues relevant to Pakistani youth. A session on cyber hygiene and online safety was led by Kashoo Leeza, Technology Policy Specialist. She emphasized digital literacy and safeguarding oneself in an increasingly connected world. Advocate Risfa Shams presented the national climate change policy, urging youth to engage in environmental activism and contribute to climate justice at both local and national levels.

The importance of secondary education was highlighted by Eric Ashraf, Regional Director at BRIDGEHOME by BEACONHOUSE. Fr. Asif Riaz, a renowned young Christian priest, spoke about the role of Christians in Pakistan’s development, calling for unity, tolerance, and civic responsibility across all faiths.

“Our job is to guide, support, and trust youth. Whether it’s online safety, climate action, or interfaith harmony—today’s youth are ready to lead,” added Mr. Naseer Liaqat, Executive Director of ICAN. YDA, ICAN, and BRIDGEHOME by BEACONHOUSE reaffirmed their commitment to inclusive development through education, technology, advocacy, and partnerships—placing youth at the center of positive change. “This year’s theme speaks to the heart of YDA’s mission,” said Ms. Saleema Munir, Director of Programmes at YDA. “We believe youth are not just future leaders—they are today’s change makers as well. By fostering dialogue, embracing digital innovation, and building strong partnerships, we can equip them to face global challenges and lead with purpose.”