Toyota Corolla & Yaris or Honda Civic & City: Who tops July 2025 sales chart?

ISLAMABAD – Toyota and Honda are the two major players in auto market of Pakistan as they sell thousands of unit across the country every year.

The Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) has shared data, showing where they stand on the sales chart for July 2025, which marks beginning of new fiscal year 2025-26.

The stats show overall, 7,135 cars were sold during the first month of the new finance year compared to 5,857 units during same period of previous year, marking an increase of 21.28 percent.

Honda Civic and City Sales

The data shared by PAMA showed Honda Civic and City recorded an increase in July 2025 when 1,143 units were sole compared to the sale of 790 units last year.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris Sales

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales massively increased by 118.62 percent as it went up to 2,418 units from 1,106 units in July of the previous year.

Who Tops Sales Chart?

According to the latest statistics, Toyota sold 2,418 units of Corolla and Yaris in July 2025, outperforming Honda, which sold 1,143 units of Civic and City combined. This gives Toyota a lead of 1,275 units over its rival in the sedan segment.

Meanwhile, 24 units of the newly launched Dewan Honri-VE electric vehicle were sold in July 2025.