AGL69.41▼ -4.18 (-0.06%)AIRLINK176.89▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)BOP11.35▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.94▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML44.93▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)DGKC131.77▼ -0.85 (-0.01%)FCCL45.41▼ -1.21 (-0.03%)FFL16.32▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC138.98▼ -2.09 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.2▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.41▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.14▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF58.86▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)NBP76.5▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)OGDC218.17▼ -9.18 (-0.04%)PAEL45.87▼ -2.31 (-0.05%)PIBTL10.55▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL184.5▼ -6.88 (-0.04%)PRL37.04▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)PTC24.08▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL97.66▼ -2.3 (-0.02%)TELE7.87▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.84▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TPLP11.11▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TREET23.08▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)TRG70.2▲ 1.99 (0.03%)UNITY28.82▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)WTL1.38▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Suzuki 110s Zero Mark-up 18 & 24 Months Installment Plan 2025

Suzuki 110s Zero Mark Up 18 24 Months Installment Plan 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Suzuki bikes continue to remain among top-tier two-wheelers but these bikes are expensive as compared to entry-level Honda CD 70 and other rides. Suzuki 110 is blend of modern style with comfort, this bike offers Euro II technology for a more economical ride.

As the current price stands near 3.6lac, its sales are slow and now the autogiant rolled out different plans to cate clients. There are two flexible zero mark-up installment plans for 110S; first plan requires 25% advance payment, with monthly installments of 11,300 for two years.

The second plan is for 18 months which requires 50% down payment with monthly installments of Rs10 thousand.

Suzuki 110 Installment Plans 2025

25pc Advance Payment – 24 Month Plan

Description Amount 
Engine Capacity 110 cc
Down Payment (25%) Rs89,750
Per Month Installment Rs11,300 (Till 23rd Month)
24th Month Installment Rs9,350 (Last Installment)

50% Advance Payment & 18 Month Plan

Description Amount
Engine Capacity 110 cc
Down Payment (50%) 179,500
Per Month Installment Rs9,999 (Till 17th Month)
18th Month Installment Rs9,517 (Last Installment)

 

Suzuki GD 110S

Feature Specification
Engine Type Single-cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air-cooled, SOHC
Engine Displacement 113 cc
Bore x Stroke 51.0 mm x 55.2 mm
Compression Ratio 9.5:1
Fuel Tank Capacity 9.0 liters
Overall Dimensions 1,900 x 750 x 1,050 mm
Wheelbase 1,215 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Dry Weight 108 kg
Transmission 4-speed mesh
Front Tire Size 2.5 mm x 17 inches
Rear Tire Size 2.75 mm x 17 inches
Suspension (Front) Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damped
Suspension (Rear) Swing-Arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damped
Brakes (Front) Drum Brake
Brakes (Rear) Drum Brake
Starting System Electric Start, Kick Start
Speedometer Digital
Colors Available Black, Red, Grey, Blue
Fuel Efficiency 45 km/l

 

Honda CD70, and CG125 Installment Plans in Pakistan March 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Automobile

Toyota Corolla Cross HEV X updated five-year installment plan for 2025

  • Automobile

Suzuki Cultus VXL AGS three-year installment plan update for March 2025

  • Automobile

Special Offer: KIA Picanto, Stonic now available with Instalments as Low as Rs56,000

  • Automobile, Business

Car Prices in Pakistan likely to drop in New Fiscal Year amid cut in Import Tariffs

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer