Suzuki 110s Zero Mark-up 18 & 24 Months Installment Plan 2025

Suzuki bikes continue to remain among top-tier two-wheelers but these bikes are expensive as compared to entry-level Honda CD 70 and other rides. Suzuki 110 is blend of modern style with comfort, this bike offers Euro II technology for a more economical ride.
As the current price stands near 3.6lac, its sales are slow and now the autogiant rolled out different plans to cate clients. There are two flexible zero mark-up installment plans for 110S; first plan requires 25% advance payment, with monthly installments of 11,300 for two years.
The second plan is for 18 months which requires 50% down payment with monthly installments of Rs10 thousand.
Suzuki 110 Installment Plans 2025
25pc Advance Payment – 24 Month Plan
|Description
|Amount
|Engine Capacity
|110 cc
|Down Payment (25%)
|Rs89,750
|Per Month Installment
|Rs11,300 (Till 23rd Month)
|24th Month Installment
|Rs9,350 (Last Installment)
50% Advance Payment & 18 Month Plan
|Description
|Amount
|Engine Capacity
|110 cc
|Down Payment (50%)
|179,500
|Per Month Installment
|Rs9,999 (Till 17th Month)
|18th Month Installment
|Rs9,517 (Last Installment)
Suzuki GD 110S
|Feature
|Specification
|Engine Type
|Single-cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air-cooled, SOHC
|Engine Displacement
|113 cc
|Bore x Stroke
|51.0 mm x 55.2 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|9.0 liters
|Overall Dimensions
|1,900 x 750 x 1,050 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,215 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Dry Weight
|108 kg
|Transmission
|4-speed mesh
|Front Tire Size
|2.5 mm x 17 inches
|Rear Tire Size
|2.75 mm x 17 inches
|Suspension (Front)
|Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damped
|Suspension (Rear)
|Swing-Arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damped
|Brakes (Front)
|Drum Brake
|Brakes (Rear)
|Drum Brake
|Starting System
|Electric Start, Kick Start
|Speedometer
|Digital
|Colors Available
|Black, Red, Grey, Blue
|Fuel Efficiency
|45 km/l
