Suzuki swift updated five-year installment plan in Pakistan for 2025

KARACHI – Suzuki Swift has gained reasonable popularity in auto market of Pakistan owing to its imposing looks and impressive performance.

The mid-range luxury hatchback features keyless smart entry, bold chrome accented grill, crafted polished alloys. The muscular body lines and the pillar mounted back-door handles make it an imposing car when you are on the road.

It is equipped with Daytime Running Lamps (DRL) and adjustable LED projector head lamps.

With the push button start, it features exciting D-Shaped Steering wheel and cylindrical gauges in the cockpit-like center console you are in charge.

A 1.2 liter petrol Engine enhanced by VVT technology delivers more power and fuel efficiency. Continuously variable transmission (CVT) gives you more control and the choice of engaging sports mode for a faster, powerful overall response.

Suzuki Swift Variants

The vehicle is available in three variants – Swift GL, Swift GL (CVT) and Swift GLX (CVT).

Suzuki Swift Latest Price in Pakistan

As of February 2025, the ex-factory price of Suzuki Swift GL stands at Rs4,336,000 while Swift GL (CVT) is available for Rs4,560,000 and GLX (CVT) for Rs4,719,000.

Suzuki Swift Installment Plans for 2025

Meezan Bank offers five-year installment plans for all three variants for Suzuki Swift. Following plans have been calculated with 30 percent down payment and 15% residual value:

For Suzuki Swift GL, the buyer will need to deposit Rs1,303,900 in wake of upfront amount, which includes Rs3,100 processing fee, while the monthly installment will be Rs80,244 for five-year plan

For Suzuki Swift GL (CVT), the upfront amount will be Rs1,371,100 while the monthly installment will be Rs84,090.

For Swift GLX (CVT), the buyer will deposit Rs1,418,800 in wake of upfront amount while there will be Rs86,819 per month installment.