Super Seeders turning agricultural innovation into reality: Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has stated that using super seeders is transforming agricultural modernisation into reality.

In just a few months, 1,000 farmers in Punjab earned Rs579.5 million using super seeders. The technology saved 330 tons of wheat seeds across the province and reduced diesel consumption by 1.87 million litres compared to traditional methods.

By using superseeders, farmers saved Rs4.86 billion on fuel costs, while wheat sowing costs were reduced by Rs3,666 per acre. A total of 7,805 farmers in 31 districts cultivated wheat on 110,014 acres using super seeders, while 68,185 acres were covered through rental services.

Around 93% of farmers reported superior wheat germination with supersedes, highlighting its effectiveness over conventional sowing methods.

They also noted that super seeders enhance soil fertility and significantly save time and resources, allowing an acre of wheat to be sown within an hour.

Farmers further benefited from Rs. 100 per acre labour cost savings and reduced seed usage from 50 kg to 47 kg per acre.

Expressing satisfaction with the results, Maryam Nawaz emphasized that agricultural mechanization is just the beginning.

She reaffirmed her commitment to introducing more revolutionary initiatives in agriculture, stating that super seeders have provided farmers with significant relief by reducing labour costs, time, and fuel expenses.

“Our mission is farmers’ prosperity, agricultural innovation, and development. We are determined to make Punjab a hub of modern agricultural technology, ensuring lower production costs and higher profits,” she added.