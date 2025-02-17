In recent years, China’s rapid development has sparked admiration, as well as apprehension in some quarters. As President Asif Ali Zardari aptly pointed out during his interview with Chinese broadcaster CCTV, there is no need for the world to fear China’s rise. Far from being a threat, China’s growth represents a positive force in global affairs, particularly when viewed through the lens of peace, coop-eration and mutual prosperity.

Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has transformed itself into a global power-house, not just economically but technologically as well. It has become a leading country in sectors such as artificial intelligence, telecommunications and infrastructure development. Many see these achievements as a reflection of China’s commitment to progress and modernity. However, concerns have arisen about China’s influence, particularly regarding its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to build critical infrastructure in numerous countries. Critics say China is creating ‘debt traps’ for poorer nations, claiming that these loans could lead to undue political leverage. Yet, as President Zard-ari rightly emphasized, China has never been an occupier. In fact, the country’s approach to global rela-tions is rooted in the principles of respect and non-interference. China’s engagement with other nations, especially through initiatives like the BRI, is about shared growth. Instead of imposing its will on other countries, China offers development opportunities that help nations build much-needed infrastructure and create jobs. This approach stands in stark contrast to the historical behaviour of many powerful nations, who have often sought to dominate weaker states for their own benefit. Moreover, the global challenges we face today, from climate change to geopolitical instability, require collective action rather than division. Hence, other influential countries should work together with China to tackle these pressing issues. China, with its vast resources, technological advancements and global reach can be a key partner in finding solutions to global crises. By focusing on shared prosperity, China offers a model of coopera-tion that could benefit all nations. The world needs unity, and in this context China is a trusted ally.