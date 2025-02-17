Cholistan to go green

In a momentous step towards transforming barren lands of Cholistan into productive farmlands, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and Army Chief Gen Asim Munir launched Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI). The ceremony, held in the Kandai and Chapu areas of Cholistan, marks the beginning of a revolutionary project aimed at revitalising the agriculture sector in one of the most arid regions. This is a visionary approach ensuring food security and economic prosperity in the face of rapidly increasing population demands.

Agriculture undoubtedly remains the backbone of our economy, contributing significantly to both national GDP and livelihood of hundreds of thousands of farmers. However, in the face of climate change, water scarcity and increasing urbanisation, our agricultural potential remains largely untapped, especially in the vast barren stretches of desert regions like Cholistan. The launch of Cholistan initia-tive signifies a crucial step towards harnessing this potential, offering not only hope for improved yields but also a sustainable path to enhance food security for the future.

This project is reflection of what can be achieved when civilian leadership and military cooperation converge towards a common goal. Both Maryam Nawaz and Gen Asim Munir have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the cause of agricultural development. Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has worked tirelessly to bring such transformative projects to fruition. We believe Cholistan initiative is not just an isolated venture, it is part of a larger effort to modernise agricultural and industrial sectors. It is clear that both leadership figures recognise the importance of this initiative, not only as a tool for economic growth but as a fundamental part of country’s future prosperity.

The GPI in Cholistan is a multifaceted project designed to address various critical aspects of agri-cultural development. Among its key component is Green Agri Mall and Service Company, which will serve as a ‘one-stop solution’ for farmers, providing access to high-quality seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and even fuel at subsidised rates. This service will reach farmers at their doorsteps, ensuring that mod-ern agricultural inputs are more accessible than ever before. Additionally, advanced farming equip-ment, including tractors and drones will be made available on rent, allowing even small-scale farmers to benefit from cutting-edge technology. Another crucial part of the initiative is Smart Agri Farm, which will cover a 5,000-acre area and utilise a ‘High-Efficiency Irrigation System.’ This system prom-ises to maximise crop yield while minimising costs, which is essential in an area that has long struggled with water scarcity.

Coupled with Agri Research and Facilitation Centre, which will provide vital tech-nical support, soil testing and research collaboration with institutes across the country, the initiative aims to introduce scientific and best farming practices to the region. These efforts are bound to help increase crop productivity and optimise resource use, benefiting farmers both in short and long term. India and China have long been at the forefront of agricultural innovation, turning vast stretches of de-sert into productive farmland. China, in particular, has made great strides in desert reclamation and research to boost per-acre yield. We have much to learn from China’s experience, especially in terms of water conservation technologies, efficient irrigation systems and agricultural research.

The success of Cholistan initiative will depend on political will to move beyond petty divisions. Agriculture, the country’s lifeblood, should never be held hostage to political interests. The concerns raised by PPP regarding potential diversion of water from the Indus River for this initiative should be addressed through dialogue. Punjab’s right to use its share of water as per the Water Accord should be respected, but it is crucial that the needs of all provinces are also taken into consideration.

We believe this initiative does not aim to reduce Sindh’s water share, and any such fear should be assuaged through transparent discussions. Water, however, remains a significant challenge for all provinces. The coun-try’s dry winter season has already impacted crop production, and without addressing this issue, pro-jects like the Cholistan initiative cannot reach their full potential. It is, therefore, imperative that we accelerate efforts towards building water reservoirs, improving water conservation techniques and en-hancing irrigation infrastructure.