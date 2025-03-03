AGL51.72▲ 3.2 (0.07%)AIRLINK174.28▼ -12.81 (-0.07%)BOP12.51▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.35▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL8.81▲ 0.1 (0.01%)DFML44.22▼ -1.32 (-0.03%)DGKC118.9▼ -2.09 (-0.02%)FCCL39.77▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)FFL14.61▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)HUBC131.79▲ 0.58 (0.00%)HUMNL12.97▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)KEL4.42▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF52.86▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)NBP79.1▼ -0.91 (-0.01%)OGDC211.76▼ -0.83 (0.00%)PAEL41.76▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PIBTL9.41▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)PPL170.87▼ -2.42 (-0.01%)PRL33.16▼ -0.97 (-0.03%)PTC23.23▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)SEARL84.77▼ -3.32 (-0.04%)TELE7.98▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.35▼ -0.95 (-0.03%)TPLP10.78▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET20.21▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)TRG58.86▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)UNITY28.69▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.41▲ 0 (0.00%)

Suicide bombing in Kalat leaves FC troop dead, four wounded

Suicide Bombing In Kalat Leaves Fc Troop Dead Four Wounded
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

QUETTA – A suicide bomber hit Frontier Corps (FC) convoy in Kalat district, Balochistan, causing martyrdom of one soldier and injuries to four others.

Local media reported that the bombing attack occurred on National Highway near Mughalzai area. Kalat DC Bilal Shabbir confirmed that female suicide bomber carried out attack, detonating explosives near the convoy.

During the incident, Frontier Corps FC soldier Naik Attaullah was killed, while sepoys Vakil, Zayed, Abbas, and Mushtaq sustained injuries. One of the injured soldiers is reported to be in critical condition.

Later, security forces and Levies personnel secured area and launched an investigation. The bodies and injured were promptly transported to the FC camp for medical treatment.

DC Shabbir assured that wing commander of the paramilitary convoy remained unharmed during the attack. Following the incident, security measures in the region have been heightened.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the attack, but no group has yet claimed responsibility. This incident is part of ongoing efforts to tackle militancy in the region.

Maulana Samiul Haq’s son among 3 killed in suicide blast at Akora Khattak Madrasa

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • CPEC, Pakistan

Sino-Pak Ties, global strategy take center stage at China’s ‘Two Sessions’

  • Pakistan

Punjab’s 15 e-Khidmat Markaz facilitate 8 million citizens

  • Featured, Pakistan

Ramazan Relief: Petrol now available at discounted price of Rs254 per litre at THIS fuel station

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more intermittent rains predicted

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer