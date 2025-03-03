Suicide bombing in Kalat leaves FC troop dead, four wounded

QUETTA – A suicide bomber hit Frontier Corps (FC) convoy in Kalat district, Balochistan, causing martyrdom of one soldier and injuries to four others.

Local media reported that the bombing attack occurred on National Highway near Mughalzai area. Kalat DC Bilal Shabbir confirmed that female suicide bomber carried out attack, detonating explosives near the convoy.

During the incident, Frontier Corps FC soldier Naik Attaullah was killed, while sepoys Vakil, Zayed, Abbas, and Mushtaq sustained injuries. One of the injured soldiers is reported to be in critical condition.

Later, security forces and Levies personnel secured area and launched an investigation. The bodies and injured were promptly transported to the FC camp for medical treatment.

DC Shabbir assured that wing commander of the paramilitary convoy remained unharmed during the attack. Following the incident, security measures in the region have been heightened.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the attack, but no group has yet claimed responsibility. This incident is part of ongoing efforts to tackle militancy in the region.