Punjab’s 15 e-Khidmat Markaz facilitate 8 million citizens

LAHORE – More than eight million citizens have availed various government services through 15 e-Khidmat Marakaz established across Punjab.

These facilitation centers have streamlined service delivery by eliminating long queues and providing district, provincial, and federal services under one roof, ensuring convenience and efficiency for the public.

During a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP), it was revealed that e-Khidmat Marakaz have facilitated over 1.5 million citizens with postal services, while 1.15 million people obtained domicile certificates. Additionally, more than 1 million driving licenses were issued, 819,745 citizens benefited from information services, 757,325 availed CNIC-related services, and over 703,863 obtained e-Stamp Papers.

E-Khidmat Marakaz offers a wide range of over 162 government services, including the issuance of Character, Birth, Death, Marriage, and Divorce Certificates, Domicile, Learner Driving Licenses, Vehicle Registration, Token Tax Payment, CNIC Issuance, NADRA e-Sahulat, Postal Services, Vehicle Ownership Transfer, Property Registration, Route Permits, e-Stamp Papers, and Arms Licenses. Citizens can access these essential services in a hassle-free manner under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Yousaf emphasized that e-Khidmat Centers are revolutionizing governance by eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and streamlining service delivery.

“In the past, citizens had to navigate lengthy procedures and visit multiple government offices for essential services. Now, with the establishment of e-Khidmat Centers, they can conveniently access over 162 services under one roof, making the process faster, more efficient, and citizen-friendly,” he added.