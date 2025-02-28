Tow die, several injured in blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak

NOWSHERA – Two people lost their lives while several people were injured in what appears to be suicide blast during Friday prayers at Darul Uloom Haqqania, a seminary founded by Maulana Samiul Haq, in Akora Khatta, Noweshera.

Rescue officials have reached the spot as injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Security forces have cordoned off the area to collect evidence.

Reports said over a dozen people suffered injuries in the attack. Maulana Hamidul Haq, the son of the Maulana Samiul Haq, is also among the injured and he is said to be in critical condition.

Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Zulfiqar Hameed said there was no threat alert. Initial reports suggest that the prime target in the attack was Hamidul Haq, he said.

KP Governor has condemned the blast and sought a report from police in this regard.

This is a developing story…