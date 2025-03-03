Sino-Pak Ties, global strategy take center stage at China’s ‘Two Sessions’

ISLAMABAD – China’s “two sessions, are finally here and world has once again turned its eyes to Beijing. as key meetings highlight China’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its strategic ties with partners like Pakistan.

The annual meetings of top Chinese legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC), and the top political advisory body, National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will shed light on key initiatives aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, infrastructure, and regional security amid growing Sino-Pakistani partnership.

Muhammad Zamir Assadi, a Research Fellow at the China International Press and Communication Centre, see these sessions as catalyst to boost bilateral ties by fostering new economic opportunities for Islamabad.

Assadi stressed that China’s vision of shared prosperity will directly benefit Pakistan, especially through the development of projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The second phase of CPEC is especially crucial, as it will focus on sectors such as industrial cooperation, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.

It will attract Chinese investments, create jobs, transfer technology, and improve industrial productivity in Pakistan, Assadi said, and highlighted that China views Pakistan as a key partner in its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and is committed to deepening economic ties.

He said areas like green energy, and high-tech industries are expected to attract significant Chinese investment, bringing advanced technologies that will help Pakistan address its development challenges and speed up industrial growth. Two Sessions will impact Pakistan’s economy by improving trade routes, connectivity, and access to international markets as outcomes of the Two Sessions will pave the way for expanded economic cooperation, increased Chinese investments, and the full realization of CPEC’s potential.

Islamabad and Beijing have long shared close economic and political relationship, underscored by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a massive infrastructure project aimed at boosting trade and connectivity between the two countries. At the Two Sessions, officials are anticipated to discuss further enhancing this partnership, particularly in sectors like energy, trade, and technology.