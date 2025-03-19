Sugar Price in Pakistan slashed to Rs164 per kg in relief for masses in Ramazan

LAHORE – Sugar prices in Pakistan to remain at Rs164 per kg, as federal government pledged action against soaring costs.

The move aimed at tackling rising sugar prices, with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the retail price of sugar would not exceed figure of Rs164 per kilogram, with ex-mills price fixed at Rs159 per kg. This decision follows concerns over sale of sugar at prices as high as Rs178-180 per kg, which Dar described as intolerable.

Deputy PM revealed that sub-committee would be established to submit recommendations within one month to address the issue. The sub-committee, chaired by Minister Hussain, is expected to present its findings by April 19. Dar assured that the government was committed to providing relief to consumers and ensuring sugar availability at reasonable prices.

Dar also haoled sugar mills association for supplying sugar at a subsidized rate of Rs130 per kg across 274 Sasta bazaars. He further reassured the public that there was no shortage of sugar in the country, ruling out the need for imports and stressing that any artificial shortage would be dealt with severely.