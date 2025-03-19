President Zardari vows all-out support for Balochistan’s welfare in talks with key leaders

QUETTA – President Asif Ali Zardari met with members of Balochistan’s parliamentary parties to discuss the province’s pressing issues and strategies for public welfare.

The meeting was also attended by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and included key political figures such as the Leader of the Opposition in the Balochistan Assembly, Mir Younis Aziz Zehri, and several parliamentary leaders.

During discussions, Balochistan’s parliamentary leaders presented proposals to address the province’s challenges and enhance public welfare. President Zardari reaffirmed his deep commitment to the people of Balochistan, emphasizing that the development of the province has always been a priority for him.

Zardari said development of Balochistan and the welfare of its people will remain a key focus, and reiterated importance of national unity, while highlighting his government’s commitment to ensuring the rights of Balochistan’s people are respected and heard.

He also assured leaders that concrete measures would be taken to ensure the success of public welfare programs in Balochistan. He also promised to visit the province after Eid to personally listen to the concerns of its citizens.

Balochistan’s Chief Minister Mir Sardar Faraz Bugti Acting Governor Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, and other political figures such as Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch, Mir Saleem Khan Khoso, Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai, and Mir Abdul Majeed Badini, concluded with a collective commitment to addressing Balochistan’s challenges and improving the lives of its people.