Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; intermittent rains, gusty winds expected

PESHAWAR – Rains and gusty winds are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night and Thursday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Haripur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Bajaur, Kurram, Malakand, Waziristan and surroundings on Wednesday night and Thursday with occasional gaps. Partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 10°C and 12°C on Thursday and 11°C and 13°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and cold in upper districts during the last 24 hours.

Malam Jabba remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 32 per cent.